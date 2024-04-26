Kylie Kelce gave Jason Kelce ‘the perfect retirement gift.’ See what it was

Kylie Kelce gave her husband, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, a custom wood replica of his home stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, as a sweet retirement gift.

The Eagles posted a time-lapsed video of Georgia-based artist and woodworker Dana Theobald creating the gorgeous work of art April 24 on TikTok.

The video shows Theobald scanning an aerial view of the stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Jason Kelce played for 13 seasons. She's then seen assembling a miniature version of the stadium with wooden pieces right down to the Eagles logo in the stands.

Theobald also included an engraved list on the stadium’s border that highlighted Jason Kelce's major accomplishments during his time in the NFL.

"The details on this are INSANE," the Eagles captioned the video.

Theobald posted a similar video on her own TikTok account, telling followers that she was "super honored and excited to share this project Kylie asked me to make."

"Lincoln Financial Field from Kylie to Jason for his retirement," she added.

On April 24, Kylie Kelce opened up in her Instagram stories about how she commissioned the gift from Theobald two years ago.

“She came up with this beautiful custom design and then waited for me to give the retirement green light and J’s final list of accolades,” the mom of three wrote, according to People, adding that it was "the perfect retirement gift."

In a fun twist, Theobald has also been crafting small replicas of stadiums where Taylor Swift, who’s dating Jason Kelce’s brother, Travis Kelce, has performed on her record-making “Eras” world tour.

Kylie Kelce showered her husband with praise after he announced his decision to retire from the NFL on March 4.

She penned a sweet tribute to the football star on Instagram on March 7, captioning a photo of the two of them together beaming after the Eagles won the 2018 Super Bowl.

“Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement,” wrote the devoted wife, who shares daughters Bennett, 1, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 4, with her husband.

“Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!”

Kylie Kelce’s post received a big thumbs-up from family and friends.

“The greatest to ever do it!! Love you guys!! 🦅💚,” Jason Kelce's brother, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, commented.

“Love him. But your hair is fire here ❤️❤️❤️,” Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews wrote.

“the royal family of philadelphia,” someone else commented.

Jason Kelce made his retirement announcement during an emotional press conference attended by his family members, including his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and his brother Travis Kelce.

During his press conference, Jason Kelce took time to thank his wife for all she has meant to him and his career.

“I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” he said. “Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me with love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the a-- from time to time.”

Jason Kelce opens up about his accomplishments alongside wife Kylie. ❤️



"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," he said in a press conference. pic.twitter.com/rNZhOiDDeM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 4, 2024

Kylie Kelce said she knew the words that Jason Kelce would speak at his press conference.

“I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it,” she told NBC’s WCAU in Philadelphia. “I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL.”

She also said her husband had been working on a version of the comments he gave for years.

“I’ve heard multiple versions over the last four years. This was a completely different version,” she said. “I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface. But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com