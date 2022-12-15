Kyler Murray is out for the season, the NFC South is embarrassing & should OBJ skip regular season games before signing?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald are coming at you with a fresh episode following a busy week of storylines as we near the end of the NFL regular season.

Pain strikes in Phoenix as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray has officially been diagnosed with a season ending knee injury. Compounding that news, Steve Keim, the Cardinals GM, has stepped away for health reasons. The fellas then decide the timetable for the reset in Arizona & who is on the chopping block first. After seeing other impending playoff teams add depth this week, the pod speculates whether or not GMs are over OBJ’s games & if it would be worth signing him at this point given his health status. The NFC South is so bad that Charles McDonald is proposing that none of the teams should make the playoffs. Atlanta has named a new starter at quarterback in Desmond Ridder resulting in Marcus Mariota ending his season early. On the front office side of things, as we get closer to the offseason, the show speculates which head coaching job is in the most danger along with who would be best to fill the openings. The fellas wrap up the show with a discussion about whether or not Dan Campbell should receive Coach of the Year votes.

2:20 Kyler Murray’s season is over after suffering an ACL tear on Monday Night Football

10:30 What are the consequences of OBJ signing to a team for only a playoff run?

16:10 Playoff contenders are starting to add depth ahead of January

22:50 The NFC South winner shouldn't be in the playoffs

35:20 Teams that could be looking for new coaches this offseason

46:35 Who are the top coaching candidates for the 2023 season?

54:23 Dan Campbell should be considered for Coach of the Year

