Kyler Murray among Cardinals to sit out first practice with fans

The Arizona Cardinals held their first public training camp practice Saturday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. It is part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” initiative.

However, those fans did not get to see much from starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters before practice that Murray would be one of the players who would get a day off.

Those who were scheduled to sit out were Murray, center Rodney Hudson and running back James Conner.

Hudson is getting “a vet day” and Conner is going to do a little bit but rest.

Why Murray?

“Kyler has been here throwing a ton,” Kingsbury said. “He reported early with those rookies and so we’re going to go ahead and rest his arm. He’ll be out there but he won’t be doing much.”

Murray was seen during practice on Friday talking to a trainer about what appeared to be his right wrist but finished practice.

Fans will get to see him but won’t see him running the offense.

Backup Colt McCoy will take the first-team reps and Trace McSorley will get the snaps with the second team.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries remains out with an illness. Kingsbury hopes to get him back sometime next week, while receiver Marquise Brown is still on NFI with a hamstring tweak and tight end Maxx Williams remains on PUP.

