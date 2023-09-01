Kyle Shanahan responds to Jimmy Garoppolo: 'I'm really not concerned about his comments'

The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo parted ways nearly six months ago when the QB signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, yet they can't avoid questions about one another.

The latest chapter in this increasingly lengthy book came Thursday, when Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Garoppolo's recent comments regarding the trade of Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. Garoppolo hadn't said anything particularly inflammatory, but when asked he did say there have "been a lot of weird situations over there," which is a true statement.

Here's how Shanahan responded:

Kyle Shanahan fires back at Jimmy Garoppolo. pic.twitter.com/ufCiWvmRXS — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) August 30, 2023

"You know Jimmy, the comments are the comments," Shanahan said. "I'm really not concerned about his comments."

There's some deep history here. When the Niners traded for Garoppolo in 2017, he was their future. After an injury-spotted few years that nevertheless included a Super Bowl appearance and three overall trips to the playoffs, the Niners drafted Lance in 2021 with the intent that he was to be Garoppolo's replacement. Lance was named the starter in 2022 and the Niners signed Jimmy G to a one-year contract, which was a shrewd move because Lance went down with a season-ending injury in the second game of the season.

However, Garoppolo sustained his own season-ending injury a few games later, which is how the Niners ended up with Brock Purdy starting. And Purdy's emergence is what got Lance sent out of town.

Shanahan eventually addressed Garoppolo calling things "weird" by saying he agreed. Then, as if he suddenly realized he was agreeing with Jimmy G, he immediately backtracked, saying it wasn't weird but was "unusual," which is a synonym for weird.