Kyle Shanahan: I love how our team rallied after Dre Greenlaw ejection

Tempers flared between the 49ers and Eagles before Sunday's game got underway and players got riled up at various other points of the game, but the biggest conflagration came during the third quarter.

The Eagles bench took issue with the way 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw slammed Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith to the turf at the end of a play and Eagles security head Dom DiSandro took a swipe at Greenlaw as he jawed with the bench. Greenlaw took a swipe of his own at DiSandro's face and was ejected while DiSandro was escorted off the Philly sideline.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was upset that someone who wasn't supposed to be involved with the game got involved and happy about how his team responded to the incident.

"I tried my hardest to not lose my mind," Shanahan said, via KNBR. "Hopefully I didn’t embarrass myself too bad. I didn’t get to see it all from where I’m at, but, when I started hearing people explain it to me and stuff, I just can’t believe someone uninvolved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy’s face. From what I was told, Dre did it back to him and I was told that he kinda mashed him in the face a little bit, so he got ejected. It was a very frustrating play. I gotta watch it to have a true opinion on it. I love how we rallied after.”

The Eagles cut the 49ers lead to 21-13 on a Jalen Hurts touchdown run a short time later, but the 49ers got a long touchdown from Deebo Samuel a few plays into their next drive and they would go on to a 42-19 road win.