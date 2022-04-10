Kyle Rudolph could add leadership and experience to Broncos’ TE room

The Denver Broncos have made it no secret that they aim to bring in at least one more tight end this spring, either via free agency or the draft (or both).

Denver recently hosted veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph for a free agent workout, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Rudolph would be a great addition to the Broncos’ offense.

Denver has a quality receiving tight end in Albert Okwuegbunam and a top blocking tight end in Eric Tomlinson. Rudolph could provide the best of both those roles while also giving the team leadership and experience at the position.

Rudolph (6-6, 265 pounds) was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. Broncos general manager George Paton was serving as Minnesota’s director of player personnel when the Vikings drafted Rudolph.

Rudolph went on to spend 10 seasons in Minnesota, earning two Pro Bowl nods. He’s a good blocker but also a talented receiver, catching 479 passes for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns in 156 career games.

Rudolph caught 26 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown with the New York Giants last season. The 32-year-old tight end is likely a candidate to sign a one-year, team-friendly contract.

