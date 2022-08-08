Kyle Petty on Backseat Drivers: Kevin Harvick ‘the most feared man in the playoffs’
NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty says Kevin Harvick is the driver other playoff contenders should be worried about now that the No. 4 driver is in the postseason.
NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch. Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend — a result that could mean a driver who has a win getting knocked out of the playoffs. “It creates a big bubble," Harvick said Sunday.
Ryan Blaney is the only winless driver in a playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.
Kevin Harvick, winless for 65 consecutive races, rallied in the final stage and won Sunday's Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Here's a look at the winners and losers from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Previewing this weekend’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Kevin Harvick's win knocks Martin Truex Jr. out of the playoffs and puts Ryan Blaney in the last transfer spot with three regular-season races left.
With three races remaining in NASCAR's regular season, Kevin Harvick has become the 15th different winner of 2022. Bubba Wallace may make it 16 soon.
Of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers, only Chase Elliott is having a better season than last year. Dr. Diandra delves into the reasons why.
