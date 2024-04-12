Kyle Palmieri's overtime goal propels Islanders to huge 3-2 win over Canadiens

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored at 1:17 of overtime and the New York Islanders extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Pierre Engvall and Casey Cizikas also scored, Semyon Varlamov made 13 saves and the Islanders inched closer to securing a playoff spot. Adam Pelech added two assists for New York, which is in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 89 points — three ahead of Pittsburgh with three games remaining.

Palmieri’s winner was his 28th goal of the season and extended his individual goal streak to four games.

Cole Caufield scored and had an assist and Sam Montembault made 30 saves, but the Canadiens lost for the fourth time in five games.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson left at 5:33 of the first period and didn’t return. Dobson is second on the team with 70 points (10 goals, 60 assists) and leads the Islanders by averaging just shy of 25 minutes of ice time.

Cizikas helped the Islanders erase a one-goal deficit for the second time when he beat the outstretched leg of Montembault to the far post and neatly tucked in a backhand at 6:30.

Caufield slid a puck between the legs of Varlamov and broke a 1-1 third-period tie at 3:42.

Harris opened the scoring late in the first with a knuckle-type slap shot that tricked Varlamov. Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock blocked a shot earlier in the sequence without his stick but the Canadiens eventually prevailed on the extended possession.

Varlamov made a critical glove save in the final minute of the opening period, denying Joel Armia’s opportunity from the top of the crease and keeping the Islanders’ deficit at one after 20 minutes.

The Islanders answered at 5:07 of the middle frame when Engvall wired a wrist shot past the glove of Montembault and into the top corner.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Islanders: Visit the Rangers on Saturday.