Kyle Larson captures Busch Pole Award for Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson topped the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying leaderboard Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, snagging the first starting position for the annual Coca-Cola 600.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet posted a 180.282-mph lap around the 1.5-mile track in Concord, North Carolina. Larson knocked teammate Chase Elliott off the top spot, and then Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from JTG Daugherty Racing pushed Elliott down another peg.

Stenhouse’s No. 47 Chevy clocked a 180.24-mph circuit for second best. Elliott’s No. 9 came in at 180.186 mph for third.

William Byron (HMS) and Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Austin Dillon, whose No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet topped Friday’s practice leaderboard, qualified sixth. Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain rounded out the top 10 in order.

The Coca-Cola 600 is Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

