Kyle Larson beats Chris Buescher to line at Kansas in closest Cup Series finish of all time

Kyle Larson took his second checkered flag of the 2024 season Sunday evening at Kansas Speedway, and it was a win he will never forget. Neither will anyone else who watched it.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver beat Chris Buescher’s No. 17 RFK Racing Ford by 0.001 seconds at the start/finish line in what was the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. were third and fourth at the finish, nearly catching Buescher and Larson. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

The official camera photo of the finish

Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson and Michael McDowell completed the top 10.

A frenetic race at Kansas Speedway was an all-timer throughout, but especially at the end. Busch’s spin in the waning laps brought out a caution and, with it, plenty of intrigue.

The majority of the cars that went down pit road took two tires, and a green-whited-checkered finish saw Buescher in the lead at the white flag. He couldn’t quite hold off a hard-charging Larson, who rode the high line to avenge last year’s last-lap defeat in the same race.

“That race from start to finish was amazing,” Larson said. “That first stage was incredible. The second stage at the end was fun, and then that whole last stage with the wrecks and cautions and then fuel strategy and tires running long and all that was wild.

“You guys got your money’s worth today, and I’m just proud to be a part of the show.”

The Cup Series shifts to the Carolinas for the rest of May with the Darlington throwback race on tap next Sunday (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.