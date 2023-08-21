Kyle Harrison reflects on ‘pretty surreal' Giants promotion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Giants ace Logan Webb showed up as a wide-eyed 22-year-old, Brandon Belt did his best to take some of the pressure off, in his very own way.

"Don't f--k it up," Belt joked to Webb back in 2019.

Webb has put the line in his arsenal, using it on a few of the rookies who have shown up this season. If he says it to Kyle Harrison on Tuesday, it actually might end up being the nicest thing the 22-year-old lefty hears before his debut.

The Giants picked Harrison in the 2020 MLB Draft after watching him dominate at De La Salle High School, a 26-mile drive from Oracle Park. He is as homegrown as a top pitching prospect gets, but his debut will come across the country in one of the tougher environments in the National League.

Philadelphia Phillies fans can be vicious, and when Harrison warms up in the visiting bullpen at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, he'll feel like he's surrounded. It's not something he's worried about, though.

"People tell me it's just the same game everywhere you go," Harrison told reporters Monday in Philadelphia. "I'll keep that in mind and go out there and trust my stuff, do the best I can and try to help the boys win."

If that sounds like a veteran of a dozen big league seasons, well, that's the point, and that always has been part of the appeal for the Giants. Team officials have marveled at Harrison's maturity since he was drafted, and they're not worried about how he'll handle his debut or five weeks in an MLB playoff race. This has been a long time coming, for both Harrison and the big league club.

The official announcement came Sunday, and a day later, Harrison arrived to find No. 45 waiting for him in the visiting clubhouse. It's a choice that Brad Grems, the home clubhouse and equipment manager, made long ago, and he kept the number to the side all season even as the Giants went through their usual roster churn.

There's a hint of Madison Bumgarner's 40 in there, as well as Tim Lincecum's 55, and that's certainly appropriate. Harrison is the best Giants pitching prospect since Bumgarner and has the most overpowering arsenal since Lincecum.

Harrison's ERA was high in the Pacific Coast League, a very-hitter friendly circuit, but he struck out 105 batters in 65 2/3 innings. When he returned from an IL stint and had two straight starts without a walk, the Giants made the final call. Harrison said the break because of a hamstring strain actually helped him, even though it cost him a chance to debut in July.

"Getting hurt obviously wasn't ideal and going to [Arizona to rehab], but I think it helped me in a lot of different ways," Harrison said. "It got me out of a somewhat rough season I was going through at the start, and it feels like I'm in a good place now and the body is feeling great. I'm just ready to help the team in whatever way."

For all that will be thrown his way Tuesday, the real pressure might not arrive until Harrison returns home and takes a breath. The debut is a whirlwind, but after Tuesday's game, the Giants will be counting on Harrison to help them reach the postseason. They kept his innings down early to allow him to stay fresh for the second half, and with Ross Stripling on the IL and the rest of the veterans in new roles, he's the closest thing they have to a No. 3 starter at the moment.

Because of the timing of his promotion, Harrison actually will slide into the rotation just ahead of Alex Cobb and Webb. The plan is for him to stay for good, giving all of his friends in Concord plenty of opportunities to come see him in person. On Tuesday, it'll be just Harrison's parents, brother, girlfriend and a couple of close friends who will watch him try and take on one of the National League's best teams.

"It's pretty surreal," Harrison said. "I don't think it's even hit me yet. It'll be crazy."

