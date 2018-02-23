Kyle Busch wins pole for Atlanta
Kyle Busch is becoming a hell of a qualifier.
Busch scored eight poles in 2017 and has his first pole of 2018 in the second race of the season. Busch was the fastest qualifier in Friday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s race at Atlanta. His lap in the third round of qualifying knocked seven-time Atlanta pole winner Ryan Newman off the top spot.
Busch entered the 2017 season with 19 pole positions in 14 seasons in the Cup Series. His eight poles were by far the most of anyone in the series; Kevin Harvick was second with four. And Friday’s pole at Atlanta is his first at the track.
Harvick will start fourth behind Daniel Suarez, Busch’s teammate, in third.
Here’s the starting lineup for Sunday’s race, which begins at 2 p.m. ET. 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr.’s car didn’t get through inspection to qualify so he’ll start at the back of the pack.
1. Kyle Busch
2. Ryan Newman
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Daniel Suarez
5. Brad Keselowski
6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
7. Kurt Busch
8. Kyle Larson
9. Clint Bowyer
10. Erik Jones
11. Aric Almirola
12. Denny Hamlin
13. Jamie McMurray
14. Kasey Kahne
15. Paul Menard
16. Joey Logano
17. Michael McDowell
18. Alex Bowman
19. Darrell Wallace Jr.
20. Trevor Bayne
21. AJ Allmendinger
22. Jimmie Johnson
23. William Byron
24. Chris Buescher
25. Austin Dillon
26. Ryan Blaney
27. Chase Elliott
28. Ty Dillon
29. David Ragan
30. Matt DiBenedetto
31. Gray Gaulding
32. Cole Whitt
33. Jeffrey Earnhardt
34. Ross Chastain
35. Martin Truex Jr.
36. Harrison Rhodes
– – – – – – –
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!