Kyle Busch wins pole for Atlanta

Kyle Busch greets fans as he is introduced before the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kyle Busch is becoming a hell of a qualifier.

Busch scored eight poles in 2017 and has his first pole of 2018 in the second race of the season. Busch was the fastest qualifier in Friday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s race at Atlanta. His lap in the third round of qualifying knocked seven-time Atlanta pole winner Ryan Newman off the top spot.

Busch entered the 2017 season with 19 pole positions in 14 seasons in the Cup Series. His eight poles were by far the most of anyone in the series; Kevin Harvick was second with four. And Friday’s pole at Atlanta is his first at the track.

Harvick will start fourth behind Daniel Suarez, Busch’s teammate, in third.

Here’s the starting lineup for Sunday’s race, which begins at 2 p.m. ET. 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr.’s car didn’t get through inspection to qualify so he’ll start at the back of the pack.

1. Kyle Busch

2. Ryan Newman

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Daniel Suarez

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7. Kurt Busch

8. Kyle Larson

9. Clint Bowyer

10. Erik Jones

11. Aric Almirola

12. Denny Hamlin

13. Jamie McMurray

14. Kasey Kahne

15. Paul Menard

16. Joey Logano

17. Michael McDowell

18. Alex Bowman

19. Darrell Wallace Jr.

20. Trevor Bayne

21. AJ Allmendinger

22. Jimmie Johnson

23. William Byron

24. Chris Buescher

25. Austin Dillon

26. Ryan Blaney

27. Chase Elliott

28. Ty Dillon

29. David Ragan

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Gray Gaulding

32. Cole Whitt

33. Jeffrey Earnhardt

34. Ross Chastain

35. Martin Truex Jr.

36. Harrison Rhodes

