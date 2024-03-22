Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: The dynamic on veteran running backs has gone a little too far

Last offseason, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah cut running back Dalvin Cook, another in a long line of NFL teams deciding not to pay an aging ball carrier. But this offseason, Adofo-Mensah has a different approach.

The Vikings signed running back Aaron Jones in free agency, and Adofo-Mensah said he thinks that after years of NFL teams devaluing running backs, it may have gone too far.

“We get the conversation about running backs and age and different things like that,” Adofo-Mensah said, via the Pioneer-Press. “Maybe that dynamic has gone a little too far to the other side, and teams are realizing that there are still really good players at their value. It’s a position where we can really upgrade performance pretty efficiently. We’re excited to have him.”

Adofo-Mensah thinks Jones was worth the one-year, $7 million contract he signed. And thinks other NFL teams may have gone too far in their cost cutting on running backs.