Kurt Busch: I should have thrown some fenders with Chase Elliott
Kurt Busch says he got 'soft' at the end of the NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville and that he should have 'thrown fenders' with Chase Elliott on the final restart.
Chase Elliott reacts to winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville after an up-and-down day in Music City.
Chase Elliott won the second annual NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR Nashville results, points: Chase Elliott increased his lead in the Cup standings by winning at Nashville, his second victory of the season.
Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to victory lane.
The Outlook: What to watch out for in Charlotte this week
Chase Elliott dominated the final stage of Sunday night's Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway, spoiling a strong night for Toyota.
A late caution led to differing strategies at Nashville Superspeedway. Those who pitted saw their chances for a win go away.
LEBANON, Tenn. — In a race twice delayed by lightning, Chase Elliott stole the thunder from a contingent of Toyota drivers who showed early dominance. After a late caution slowed the action in Sunday‘s Ally 400, Elliott remained on the track and led the field to a restart with four laps left at Nashville Superspeedway. […]
Sunday marks final day of NASCAR Cup Series
The NASCAR Cup Series runs the Ally 400 on Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway.
