Kuminga believes Warriors teammate Curry is ‘perfect human being' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry has solidified himself in the pantheon of the greatest basketball players ever, but his teammates would be the first to tell you his greatness goes well beyond his impact on the court.

In an interview with 947 Joburg, Jonathan Kuminga showed what kind of person Curry is behind the scenes.

"It's not just about basketball," Kuminga said. "Steph Curry is like the perfect human being. He literally is perfect; there is nothing you can say about Steph. The way he acts at home is the same way he acts on the floor and at practice.

"He doesn't get into any problems; he speaks to everybody. He's going to start a conversation. Even if you don't want to, he's going to find you and come talk to you. That's the thing people don't see behind the scenes. He's the best human being I've ever been around."

Kuminga also mentioned how much he has learned from how Curry conducts himself as a family man.

"Watching all his moves off the court with his family, especially his little boy being in the locker room jumping around and playing around'" Kuminga said. "You see the joy in every member of his family and all that comes from the man of the house."

To have one of the team's youngest members share these thoughts on Curry speaks volumes to the level of respect he commands beyond just his impact on the basketball court.

