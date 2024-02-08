Kristin Juszczyk's first licensed NFL design to benefit charity originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The moment the 49ers Faithful -- and the rest of the football fashion world -- have been waiting for is here.

No, not the Super Bowl, but rather the release of Kristin Juszczyk's first official NFL design. The self-made fashionista and wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk shared a sneak peek of a Super Bowl LVIII puffer vest she will auction off for charity -- the first piece of clothing she has shared since reaching an official licensing deal with the NFL last month.

Kristin Juszczyk is releasing her first NFL licensed design for Super Bowl LVIII 🤩



The vest will be auctioned this week with the proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation



The puffer vest, which features the Super Bowl LVIII logo along with No. 58, will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. The auction will go live at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday and run through Saturday at 8:59 p.m. PT. The auction can be found here.

Juszczyk shot to fashion stardom when Taylor Swift wore a Travis Kelce jacket designed by her to the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins wild-card playoff game on Jan. 13, and it instantly went viral.

Juszczyk originally began making her own outfits when she and Kyle wanted a custom Halloween costume one year. Since then, she has taken her sewing expertise to new heights, creating game-day outfits for herself out of Kyle's 49ers gear and making outfits for other NFL wives, like Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles, celebrities like Taylor Lautner and even Bay Area athletes such as Deebo Samuel and Klay Thompson.

And now, with the NFL officially on her side, Juszczyk's designs are sure to continue making waves.

