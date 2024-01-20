Kristin Juszczyk, NFL discussing official merchandise deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kristin Juszczyk was the biggest winner of the NFL playoffs' opening weekend.

The fashion designer and the wife of 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk made waves last weekend when international icon Taylor Swift sported one of Juszczyk's creations while attending the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor Swift arrives to the Chiefs game in a Travis Kelce jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MAqB9oxaNh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2024

The custom Travis Kelce jacket Juszczyk created for Swift not only caught the eye of the 12-time Grammy Award winners' fans -- Juszczyk gained over 500,000 Instagram followers since the popstar wore her creation last Saturday --but the NFL has taken notice as well.

The league is currently engaged in talks with Juszczyk to turn her innovative designs into official NFL merchandise.

The NFL has been in talks with Kristin Juszczyk about turning her designs into official league merchandise, according to @Sportico.



Kristin has gained over 500,000 Instagram followers since Taylor Swift wore her jacket last weekend.



Smart move by the NFL 👏 pic.twitter.com/r1CUwUQoWc — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 19, 2024

"We have known about Kristin and her work for some time now and had an ongoing dialogue with her," an NFL spokesperson told Sportico. "We're continuing to explore opportunities to work together."

Swift wasn't the only celebrity to sport a Kristin Juszczyk creation last weekend, as actor and Lions fan Taylor Lautner wore a custom Aidan Hutchinson jacket made by the fashion designer after it was hand-delivered to the movie star on the Ford Field sideline during Detroit's 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Taylor Lautner in the house!!! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/w4OTWjzCD4 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 15, 2024

It appears that soon the 49ers' dynamic offensive weapon won't be the only NFL mainstay in the Juszczyk household.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast