Canucks acknowledge Kraken fan who spotted equipment manager's cancerous mole during game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian &#x00201c;Red&#x00201d; Hamilton wanted to make sure the Kraken fan who spotted a cancerous mole on his neck got the proper recognition. (Getty)
Brian “Red” Hamilton wanted to make sure the Kraken fan who spotted a cancerous mole on his neck got the proper recognition. (Getty)

An equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks was in search of a woman who genuinely changed his life for the better during an Oct. 23 game against the Seattle Kraken.

Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton revealed that during the contest in Seattle, a fan noted that a mole on his neck was a form of melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Hamilton wrote that the cancerous mole has been removed by doctors, and he wouldn’t have noticed without the unnamed fan’s intervention.

Here is the full post from Hamilton:

“It’s about an incredible person taking the time to notice something concerning and then finding a way to point it out during the chaos of a hockey game. Going to great lengths to get my attention from the stands where I did my job on the Canucks bench. We are looking for this incredible person and we need you to share this with your friends and families to help us find a real life hero, so I can express my sincerest gratitude,” Hamilton wrote.

"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."

In a subsequent tweet, the Canucks said that they found the fan who brought the cancerous mole to Hamilton’s attention.

We’re thrilled for Hamilton and our faith in humanity, if for a fleeting moment, has been restored.

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Canucks employee says thanks to fan through viral letter

    Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks' bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her phone against the plexiglass. The message on her phone was written in a large font and caught the attention of Hamilton, the assistant equipment manager for the Canucks. The message expressed Nadia Popovici's concern that she believed a mole on the back of Hamilton’s neck was cancerous and that he needed to get it checked.

  • Canucks' staffer uses social media to find fan who saved his life

    The assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks was told he had a cancerous mole on his neck by a fan seated behind the team's bench.

  • Alaska GOP governor accepts Trump endorsement, Murkowski ultimatum

    Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) on Thursday accepted the endorsement of former President Trump, which came on the condition the governor does not, in turn, endorse Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in her reelection bid.Trump issued a statement Thursday evening saying that Dunleavy, who is running for a second term as governor, had accepted the endorsement."Please tell the president thank you for the endorsement," Dunleavy said in the statement. "...

  • Data says Baker Mayfield historically bad in ‘crunch time’

    A new data set tells us what fans have said for a while, Mayfield struggles in "crunch time" situations:

  • ‘To hurt a woman is to insult God’ -Pope Francis

    Francis, 85, celebrated a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on the day the Roman Catholic Church marks both the solemnity of Holy Mary Mother of God as well as its annual World Day of Peace.He appeared to be in good form on Saturday following an unexplained incident on New Year's Eve where he attended a service but at the last minute did not preside over it as he had been expected to.At the start of the Mass on Saturday, he walked the entire length of the central aisle of the basilica, as opposed to Friday (December 31) night, when he emerged from a side entrance close to the altar and watched from the sidelines.Francis wove his New Year's homily around the themes of motherhood and women – saying it was they who kept together with the threads of life – and made one of his strongest calls yet for an end to violence against them."How much violence is directed against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman took on our humanity," he said.Since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly two years ago, Francis has several times spoken out against domestic violence, which has increased in many countries since lockdowns left many women trapped with their abusers.Public participation at the Mass was lower than in some past years because of COVID restrictions. Italy, which surrounds Vatican City, reported a record 144,243 coronavirus-related cases on Friday and has recently imposed new measures such as an obligation to wear masks outdoors. The annual peace message is sent to heads of state and international organisations, and the pope gives a signed copy to leaders who make official visits to him at the Vatican during the upcoming year.

  • In wake of hazing scandal, Mater Dei president steps down

    Father Walter E. Jenkins, president of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, has left his job in the wake of a hazing scandal involving the school's storied football program.

  • Cornerback Faion Hicks chooses to enter the 2022 NFL draft rather than return to Wisconsin for a sixth season

    The departure of cornerback Faion Hicks means UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard must replace all four starters in the secondary.

  • Winter Weather Advisory for Michigan

    3-5" of snow likely for most spots, with some locations getting a little more.

  • Revisiting our worst NFL predictions of 2021: What went wrong?

    As we close the book on 2021, we looked back on our preseason NFL predictions to figure out what we got right ... and what we got very, very wrong.

  • R.I.P. Betty White, Television Icon Dead at 99

    From The Golden Girls to Hot in Cleveland, White was a star of the small screen, and one of the first women to produce her own show. R.I.P. Betty White, Television Icon Dead at 99 Carys Anderson

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Time to target John Gibson

    Buy low on John Gibson, worry about Mike Smith, and trade Erik Karlsson.

  • 'A hell of a year': GOP eyes big 2022, but weaknesses remain

    This time last year, the Republican Party was hitting bottom. Having already lost the presidency and House, the GOP would soon squander its Senate majority and watch with horror as thousands of Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attack last Jan. 6 that will be forever linked to the Republican president's legacy. Entering a pivotal election year, a resurgent GOP is poised to reclaim one, if not both, chambers of Congress and retain its lock on dozens of state legislatures and governor's offices.

  • Memphis Grizzlies sign forward Killian Tillie to a two-year contract, waive Sam Merrill

    The Memphis Grizzles have signed forward Killian Tillie to a two-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Saturday were not released.

  • Jadeveon Clowney open to re-signing with Browns, but talks haven't started; Myles Garrett will try to convince him to stay

    Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett said Friday, "I want the defense to stay together. I think we have a good future ahead of us."

  • Russian world junior team kicked off Calgary flight over mask violations, disruptive behaviour

    Members of the team were accused of not wearing masks, smoking and listening to rock music on full blast.

  • ESPN's Lee Corso predicts the Buckeyes to win the Rose Bowl. But he was the only on GameDay to pick OSU

    Lee Corso is the only GameDay host to pick Ohio State to win the Rose Bowl against Utah.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo not expected to play vs. Texans

    The 49ers reportedly won't have the services of Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday against the Texans.

  • Russian labelling row dims New Year for French champagne

    French champagne producers will ring in 2022 with at least one hiccup -- starting Saturday, they must comply with a new Russian law prohibiting them from calling their bubbly by its Russian name, an affront that has infuriated the industry.

  • Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen gloats as Bill Barr is served with legal papers: 'Happy New Year a**hole'

    Disgraced lawyer did not miss opportunity to insult former Attorney General

  • Italians welcome 2022 with cold Tiber River dive

    A crowd of spectators gathered around the Cavour Bridge in central Rome to see the annual Tiber dive that has been marking the start of the New Year for over 50 years.This year, four divers took the plunge, some with more style than others, plummeting off the 30-meter bridge for the enjoyment of hundreds of onlookers.The most famous and veteran diver, Maurizio Palmulli, known as Mr. O.K., traditionally took his place for the final dive, saluting the crowd after being pulled from the water onto a rescue boat.