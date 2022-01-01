Canucks acknowledge Kraken fan who spotted equipment manager's cancerous mole during game

Brian “Red” Hamilton wanted to make sure the Kraken fan who spotted a cancerous mole on his neck got the proper recognition. (Getty)

An equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks was in search of a woman who genuinely changed his life for the better during an Oct. 23 game against the Seattle Kraken.

Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton revealed that during the contest in Seattle, a fan noted that a mole on his neck was a form of melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Hamilton wrote that the cancerous mole has been removed by doctors, and he wouldn’t have noticed without the unnamed fan’s intervention.

Here is the full post from Hamilton:

“It’s about an incredible person taking the time to notice something concerning and then finding a way to point it out during the chaos of a hockey game. Going to great lengths to get my attention from the stands where I did my job on the Canucks bench. We are looking for this incredible person and we need you to share this with your friends and families to help us find a real life hero, so I can express my sincerest gratitude,” Hamilton wrote.

"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."

"She put her phone up to the glass and on the phone it said 'the mole on the back of your neck is cancer.' She extended my life. She saved my life." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 1, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, the Canucks said that they found the fan who brought the cancerous mole to Hamilton’s attention.

We’re thrilled for Hamilton and our faith in humanity, if for a fleeting moment, has been restored.

