WATCH: Kornet hits Bulls with hilarious celebration after putback dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After the Boston Celtics gained a decent lead in Thursday night's matchup vs. the Chicago Bulls, Luke Kornet had the opportunity to get some minutes.

With a 15-point lead and just under 10 minutes left in the game, Kornet went airborne to haul in a rebound off Al Horford's missed corner 3-point attempt. Upon catching the ball with just one hand, the 7-foot-2 big man slammed the ball back into the net over Bulls defender Alex Caruso.

To celebrate the high-energy play, the seven-year veteran hit multiple dabs alternating arms as he ran back up the court. You can watch the hilarious clip below:

Dab on 'em Luke Kornet 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AkKSk4PRDS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 23, 2024

After the game ended, Kornet told reporters that his inspiration for the celebration came from middle schoolers making it a popular trend six years ago -- the big man is not on any social media platforms, which explains why his celebration was a bit outdated.

Now in his third season with Boston, Kornet has carved out a solid bench role within the Celtics rotation, playing in just under 15 minutes per game. His height and wingspan have allowed head coach Joe Mazzulla to use the 28-year-old situationally, as well as allowing Kristaps Porzingis and Horford to get much-needed rest.

After a slow start that made for a close game through three quarters, the Celtics eventually got the best of the Bulls, securing a 129-112 victory to extend their win streak to seven games. Boston will now continue its road trip as it takes on the New York Knicks on Saturday.