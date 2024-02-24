Konecny out for Flyers vs. Rangers with upper-body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Flyers suffered a big loss in their lineup Saturday.

They were without Travis Konecny against the first-place Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center (3 p.m. ET/ABC). The club's leading scorer has an upper-body injury and is considered day to day. The Flyers believe the injury is minor.

Konecny, who left practice Friday in discomfort, missed his first game of the season. The 2024 All-Star has a team-high 27 goals and entered the weekend on pace for a career-high 39. He also leads the Flyers with 54 points and is first among the team's forwards with a plus-15 rating.

"I think his inner confidence has grown that he can be a great player; not a good player, that he can be a great player," head coach John Tortorella said in December. "And that he can put some people on his shoulders and carry."

The Flyers are in third place of the Metropolitan Division and came into Saturday's game with a 77 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to Hockey-Reference.com's probabilities report.

Konecny, of course, has played a massive role in the club's turnaround. The Flyers need him badly down the stretch.

The Flyers saw the return of Tyson Foerster, who had missed the last four games with a right foot injury.

Flyers in warmups:



F



Tippett-Frost-Atkinson

Farabee-Couturier-Foerster

Cates-Poehling-Hathaway

Deslauriers-Laughton



D



York-Sanheim

Seeler-Walker

Staal-Drysdale

Zamula — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 24, 2024

