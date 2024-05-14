Kohr Explores: Oregon Trail Rally revs its engines in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting this Friday, it’s time for three days of high-speed, action-packed driving as the Oregon Trail Rally starts its engines at Portland International Raceway.

The Oregon Trail Rally kicks takes place in urban Portland and through the farmlands of the Columbia Gorge outside the city.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the raceway early for a sneak peek of the exciting event.

