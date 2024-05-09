Kohli leads RCB to 60-run IPL win over Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their fourth consecutive IPL win [Getty Images]

Virat Kohli hit a brilliant 92 off 47 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed a 60-run win over Punjab Kings to keep alive their slim hopes of making the Indian Premier League play-offs.

Kohli, the IPL's top run-scorer, smashed six sixes and seven fours, but fell short of a century after he was caught at deep extra cover off Arshdeep Singh.

Rajat Patidar also thrashed six sixes in a 23-ball 55, while Australia's Cameron Green made 46 as RCB racked up an imposing 241-7 at the Dharamsala Stadium.

Punjab started brightly in their reply, with South Africa's Rilee Rossouw shared 65 for the second wicket with England's Jonny Bairstow, who hit 27 off 16 balls.

But following Rossouw's dismissal in the ninth over for a superb 61 off 27 balls, Sam Curran's side faltered and they were bowled out for 181 in 17 overs.

While RCB are in seventh spot - two points behind fourth-placed Chennai Super Kings - defeat was second-bottom Punjab's eighth in 12 games and eliminated them from the competition.

Captain Curran said it had been a "frustrating and disappointing" end to their campaign.

The England all-rounder added: "A lot of positive signs but not enough to get over the line and get the wins we needed. Gutted but lots to learn."

