Kobe Bryant surprised Browns in team meeting before matchup with Broncos

The Cleveland Browns are attempting to channel their inner “Mamba Mentality” this weekend in Denver.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend Kobe Bryant stopped by the Cleveland Browns’ hotel in Denver to talk with the team on Friday afternoon ahead of their matchup on Saturday night against the Broncos, surprising the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

S/O to @kobebryant for stopping by our team meeting today to talk about the #MambaMentality! pic.twitter.com/PMD7DmDbOW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2018





Interim coach Gregg Williams asked Bryant, who talked with the team for nearly an hour, to focus on what competition means to him, what drives and motivates him, and his mental approach on Friday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Those are all topics that he touched on in his new book, “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.”

[Play in our Week 15 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $250K in overlay. Join now!]

The Browns currently hold a 5-7-1 record and have won three of their last four games, including last week’s 26-20 win against the Carolina Panthers. After winning just four games in three years, Cleveland is already on pace to finish with its best record since the 2014 season, and is still in the hunt for a wild card spot in the playoffs.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant surprised the Browns in a team meeting on Friday in Denver ahead of their Saturday night matchup against the Broncos. (Juan Ocampo/Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Pete Thamel: Why Craig James disappeared from limelight

• Ex-MLB player who took a knee remains unsigned

• Parker looks like a $40M mistake for Bulls

• Chargers stun Chiefs on gutsy late call

