KNWA Today: “Battle for the Paddle” in May

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Rotary Club of Fayetteville is hosting a pickleball tournament on May 11 and May 12. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club, which supports an array of missions and nonprofits in the area.

The tournament is separated into two age groups, one for competitors 50 years old and above, and another for players 49 years and below. Registration costs $55 per person. You can sign up for the tournament by following this link. More information about the Rotary Club and its local work is available here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.