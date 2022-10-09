What you need to know about Week 5 of NFL season

Week 5 of the NFL season has arrived. On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 12-9 overtime victory. Both teams labored without a touchdown in the game -- much to the dismay of fans in attendance.

Things could be different on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers headline the early slate and with their first international regular-season game in franchise history. Fans in London will get a chance to see NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers in action against the New York Giants.

Week 5 also features a lot of divisional matchups. The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle for supremacy in the NFC South. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens renew their AFC North rivalry in primetime.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs conclude Week 5 action on Monday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fresh off an AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, will take aim at passing Cowboys legend Troy Aikman on the NFL’s all-time touchdown list.

With quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way, the Kansas City Chiefs scored 44 points in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 5 action around the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts 12, Denver Broncos 9

Briefly: The Colts pulled out an ugly win against the Broncos. Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore made two big plays down the stretch. Gilmore intercepted Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter and had the game-winning pass breakup in overtime.

One highlight to know: Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin nailed a game-winning, 48-yard field goal in overtime.

Next up: The Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. The Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET (London, England)

TV: NFL Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Aaron Rodgers steps onto the international stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Packers are still figuring out their offense while the Giants have improved under new DC Wink Martindale. Expect a close battle with the star power of Rodgers and Giants RB Saquon Barkley being on full display.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett makes his first start against a rugged Bills defense allowing just 14.5 points per game. The Bills have 13 sacks and are led by NFL veterans Von Miller and Greg Rousseau. To make matters worse, the Steelers are without T.J. Watt and face a Bills offense that hung 41 points on the Tennessee Titans earlier this year.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: This matchup will feature a clash of offensive styles. The Chargers own the NFL’s best passing attack (307.3 ypg) and the Browns are led by backfield duo Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Time of possession will be key in this game.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson rebounded against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. He faces a Bears secondary that could be without CB Jaylon Johnson this week. Jefferson torched the Bears with nine catches, 154 yards and two touchdowns in two matchups last season.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Texans are the lone winless NFL team left this season. Things will not get easier against the upstart Jaguars. Texans RB Dameon Pierce is a welcome surprise, but the Jaguars have stymied opposing running backs (93.8 rush yards allowed per game) so far through four weeks.

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Lions have the top scoring offense (35.0 ppg) in the league. However, the Lions also allow the most points. This week, Detroit gets a struggling Patriots team that’s starting rookie QB Bailey Zappe under center.

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Geno Smith has renewed interest in the Seahawks this season. The NFL journeyman is thriving in the starting role with 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. The Saints enter with a litany of injuries but still have Pro Bowlers Cam Jordan, Tyrann Mathieu and Marshon Lattimore lurking defensively.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Dolphins face their AFC East rivals after a long week. Several headlines have surrounded the organization regarding QB Tua Tagovailoa and his concussion injury. The Dolphins will look to focus on the Jets who are coming off a big Week 4 victory.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Tom Brady has never lost to the Falcons in his 23 NFL seasons. The Buccaneers offense is still finding its way, but their defense has been lights out. The Falcons are short-handed with key playmakers RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) inactive.

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams are heading in different directions. The Titans have won two straight and have found their identity behind RB Derrick Henry. The Commanders are on a three-game losing streak and scored just 18 points combined in their last two contests.

San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The 49ers are on a short week after a big Week 4 win. Defense travels and the 49ers have one of the league’s best units. It’s a bad recipe for the Panthers as their offense continues to struggle with QB Baker Mayfield under center.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Cowboys look to take advantage of the reeling Rams. Los Angeles is in a funk offensively with just 21 points over the last two weeks. Expect the Cowboys to follow the San Francisco 49ers defensive game plan and fluster QB Matthew Stafford early and often.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Eagles look to remain undefeated against the Cardinals. Philadelphia has found multiple ways to create explosive plays and in turnover differential. That doesn’t bode well for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals that struggle against aggressive fronts.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: It will be a hard-hitting affair between the Bengals and Ravens. The AFC North foes both play solid defense and know each other well. This game will come down to the final possession and both Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are lethal in crunch time.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2 (ManningCast)

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Patrick Mahomes continues to shine early this season. The Chiefs haven’t missed a beat and are the clear favorites in the AFC West. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels got his first victory with the organization last week. Now, the Raiders have the daunting task of a night game at Arrowhead Stadium.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL schedule: Week 5 scores, results, TV info