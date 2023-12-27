What to know about the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Tickets, parking, bowl game matchup

El Pasoans and visitors, are you ready for the 90th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game?

It's a great way to say goodbye to 2023, sitting in the sunbathed stadium to watch two exciting teams, Notre Dame and Oregon State.

By now, the teams have been in El Paso for a few days and have gotten to know our friendly people and hospitality. They have gotten a taste of some of the great things about El Paso, from dining at Cattleman's at Cliff's Ranch and seeing our talented folklórico dancers to visiting with Fort Bliss officers.

And those staying at home can still see the Sun Bowl game on TV. Fans have been able to see snippets of the Sun City through televised games since 1964, with NBC broadcasting the first game. CBS has televised the Sun Bowl since 1968.

All that's left is game day! Here is what to know about the big game.

What time is the Sun Bowl 2023?

Notre Dame will take on Oregon State at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29.

Where is the Sun Bowl located?

The Sun Bowl stadium is located on the University of Texas at El Paso campus, 2701 Sun Bowl Drive.

Sun Bowl Stadium with the painted teams, Notre Dame and Oregon State, and sponsor logos before the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl tickets sold out

Tickets are sold out but can be purchased for resale via Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $40 on up.

University of Notre Dame, Oregon State merchandise

Fans will be able to purchase merchandise in support of the Sun Bowl teams. Crew neck long-sleeve sweatshirts will run about $70, excluding fees. To shop for team gear and official Sun Bowl gear online, go to http://sunbowl.shop

How to watch Sun Bowl game

The nation’s second oldest bowl game will be nationally televised on CBS for the 55th year.

Parking, tailgate prices for Sun Bowl

Based on availability, RV parking passes ($50), Vehicle parking passes ($10), and Party Passes for additional tailgating space ($25). Contact the Sun Bowl Association office on the Westside of El Paso at 4150 Pinnacle St., Suite 100. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 915-533-4416.

Here is the parking map for the 90th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game.

Tailgating do's and don'ts

Parking passes are $10, Party Passes to tailgate are $25, available at the Sun Bowl Association office.

Tailgating space will be limited so as not to obstruct traffic, according to the Sun Bowl Association. Vehicles must be parked in only one space. A proper parking pass must be displayed.

Saving spots the night prior is not allowed. No overnight tailgating, except in the RV lot (P-4). Tailgating is prohibited in the parking garage. No fire pits or kegs.

A vehicle parking pass does not count as a party pass. A $25 Party Pass to tailgate in an additional parking space may be bought from the Sun Bowl Association on or before Dec. 30 at noon. No Party Passes will be sold on game day.

What to expect aside from game

During the first quarter, a special donation presentation to Eastwood Middle School of El Paso will take place. The Mission Tiger Initiative will give $30,000 to school representatives to support the school's sports programs through education nonprofit organization DonorsChoose, providing new equipment and uniforms.

Former San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears defensive lineman Anthony Spice Adams will be attending the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and will probably be spotted on the football field.

There will be a video tribute to Sun Bowl Legend and Sun Bowl Association Chair Emeritus Jimmy Rogers Jr., who passed away in El Paso earlier this year. Rogers' name and years he lived are also on the stadium field for people to see above the Notre Dame Logo in the end zone.

CBS is expected to pay tribute to Rogers as well.

