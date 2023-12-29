What to know about Oregon Ducks men's basketball's matchup with struggling UCLA Bruins

Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard drives around USC guard Kobe Johnson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Dec. 28 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

Time/date: 1 p.m. Saturday

Site: Matthew Knight Arena

TV: CBS. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3).

About the matchup: The Ducks are coming off an impressive 82-74 win against Southern California Thursday in which it led for nearly the entirety of the game. After trailing 28-24 at halftime, the Bruins rallied to defeat Oregon State 69-62 Thursday in Corvallis, ending a four-game losing streak and getting their overall record back to .500. Oregon and UCLA played three times last season and the Bruins won all three. Coming into the season, the Ducks had won four straight in the series.

About the Ducks: Oregon's two available freshman got their rookie trip through the conference season off to a rousing start. Forward Kwame Evans Jr. and Jackson Shelstad each scored career-highs against the Trojans with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Evans also had a game-high eight rebounds and five steals. Shelstad is Oregon’s leading scorer at 14.0 points per game but is at 17.25 over his last four games. Evans, who has started every game but one, is averaging 9.5 points and team has highs of 5.7 rebounds per game, 24 steals and 15 blocks.

About the Bruins: The Bruins’ win against the Beavers was their first since a one-point victory against UC Riverside on Nov. 30. It’s been a tough season so far for UCLA, which already has as many losses as it did all of last season when it played into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Like Oregon, UCLA is led by a freshman, as guard Sebastian Mack is averaging a team-high 14.5 points. Sophomore center Adem Bona — last season’s Pac-12 freshman of the year — is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks men's basketball to host struggling UCLA Bruins