What to know about Iron Rose FC ahead of club’s home debut

(FOX40.COM) — Iron Rose FC is slated to play their first home game in Roseville this weekend.

The first semi-professional women’s team in Roseville is hosting FC Davis in their inaugural home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The club is hosting Saturday’s and other home matches at the football stadium at West Park High School.

The Roseville club will look for their first victory after starting their inaugural season with a 1-1 draw against the San Francisco Elite Soccer Club on the road on May 11.

Before Iron Rose FC plays their inaugural home game, here’s what you need to know about the Roseville Club.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the home match are $10 for adults and $8 for kids. There’s a group ticket option with 12 or more people costing $6 each.

Fans can celebrate the home match with a pregame party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at DogHaus in Roseville. With the $25 DogHaus ticket, fans can enjoy a Women of Iron beer, a signature DogHaus dog, access to the fan zone and admission to the game.

Players with local ties

Iron Rose FC’s roster features multiple players who are from the area or have played collegiately in the region.

Defender Molly Branigan, who was Iron Rose FC’s first signed player, is a native of Roseville and is a former member of the UC Davis women’s soccer team.

The club’s next two signings, Lakelee Perkins and Leslie Fregoso, also have ties to the area. Perkins’ hometown is Rocklin and Regoso is from Live Oak in Sutter County.

Ari Calderon, a Sacramento native, joins Iron Rose FC after previously playing for the Mexico Women’s National Team and in the NWSL and Liga MX Femenil.

Other players with local ties include:

•Lexi Schroeder (Roseville/Sacramento State)

•Sam Tristan (UC Davis)

•Lizzie Ledesma (Elk Grove)

•Shea Ryan (Roseville)

•Abby Lopez (Elk Grove, Sacramento State)

•Sarah Canavan (UC Davis)

•Ashleigh Garcia (Tracy, UC Davis)

•Emma Scott (Auburn)

•Natalie Fischer (Citrus Heights)

•Kiana Faucette (Lincoln)

•Kylie Garcia (Loomis),

•Amanda Bell (Rocklin)

•Maddy Bichel (El Dorado Hills)

•Savannah Miller (El Dorado Hills)

•Samantha Torres (El Dorado Hills)

•Taylor Dever (UC Davis)

•Kaia Mills (Sacramento)

•Sammie Ruelas (UC Davis)

•Teresa Garcai (UC Davis)

•Maile Ford (Rancho Cordova)

•Devyn Simmons (UC Davis)

Coaches with local ties

Iron Rose FC head coach is Max Alvarez, who is a former Sacramento State soccer and formerly played for the Sacramento Republic FC in its inaugural USL championship season in 2014.

Rachel Mercik, who was born in El Dorado Hills, is part of the coaching staff as an assistant coach. Mercik attended Oak Ridge High School and played professionally in Europe.

What league does the club play in

The Roseville club was announced as an expansion team for the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) in December 2023.

Iron Rose FC competes in the league’s Pac North Conference, which also includes FC Davis and California Storm, which are both based in Davis.

