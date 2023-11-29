What we know about Georgia’s 2024 college football schedule
We know the opponents for all 12 of Georgia’s games during the college football season. However, we only know the dates for seven of Georgia’s 12 games. The Bulldogs have another lackluster home schedule and have to play on the road for the second straight time in the regular season series against Alabama.
Georgia does play a really fun schedule in 2024. The Dawgs will look to continue their home, road, and SEC regular season winning streaks next year.
ESPN’s Chris Low reported the dates of the Georgia-Alabama game and the Georgia-Texas game. The SEC plans to announce the remainder of the conference’s schedule in December.
Here’s what we know so far about Georgia’s 2024 regular season schedule:
Clemson Tigers
Date: Aug. 31
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Get more Clemson coverage on Clemson Wire
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
Date: Sept. 7
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Alabama Crimson Tide
Date: Sept. 28
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire
Texas Longhorns
Date: Oct. 19
Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas
Get more Texas news, analysis, and opinions on Longhorns Wire
Florida Gators
Date: Nov. 2
Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (neutral site)
Get more Florida news, analysis, and opinions on Gators Wire
UMass Minutemen
Date: Nov. 23
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Date: Nov. 30
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Five games we don't know the dates for
As of Nov. 28, 2023, we don’t know the dates for the following five games:
Auburn Tigers (home)
Ole Miss Rebels (away)
Mississippi State Bulldogs (home)
Tennessee Volunteers (home)
Kentucky Wildcats (away)