What we know about Georgia’s 2024 college football schedule

We know the opponents for all 12 of Georgia’s games during the college football season. However, we only know the dates for seven of Georgia’s 12 games. The Bulldogs have another lackluster home schedule and have to play on the road for the second straight time in the regular season series against Alabama.

Georgia does play a really fun schedule in 2024. The Dawgs will look to continue their home, road, and SEC regular season winning streaks next year.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported the dates of the Georgia-Alabama game and the Georgia-Texas game. The SEC plans to announce the remainder of the conference’s schedule in December.

Here’s what we know so far about Georgia’s 2024 regular season schedule:

Clemson Tigers

Date: Aug. 31

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Date: Sept. 7



Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Date: Sept. 28



Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Date: Oct. 19



Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas



Date: Nov. 2



Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (neutral site)

UMass Minutemen

Date: Nov. 23



Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date: Nov. 30



Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Five games we don't know the dates for

As of Nov. 28, 2023, we don’t know the dates for the following five games:

