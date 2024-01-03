What to know for 64th season of horse racing at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino

The 64th season of live horse racing begins Friday at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino and will be a mixed meet consisting of quarter horses and thoroughbreds.

What to know about the meet

The meet will last 55 days and other than opening weekend, race days will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Post time will be 12:25 p.m. and typically, thoroughbreds will run on Thursday and Friday and quarter horses will run on Saturday and Sunday except for when the Sunland Derby will run and on closing day, April 7.

Speaking of the Sunland Derby

Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino will still be home to a Kentucky Derby Prep Race in 2024, but with modifications.

The 1 1/16th miles Sunland Derby will be held on Feb. 18, five weeks earlier than in recent years and instead of 50 qualifying points going to the winner, there will be 20 qualifying points to the winner. Second place will receive 10 qualifying points, third four qualifying points and fourth two qualifying points. The race will be worth $400,000 and will remain a Grade III race. The Sunland Derby will be one of 37 races that has qualifying points to the Kentucky Derby.

The Sunland Oaks will also be on Feb. 18 and will be worth $250,000. The same point system used for the Sunland Derby will be used for the Sunland Oaks, which will be contested at one mile. The Sunland Oaks will be one of 32 races that has qualifying points to the Kentucky Oaks.

And instead of the winners being nearly automatic qualifiers to the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks, the winner will likely use the races as a jump start into their hopes of qualifying in another prep race with more points.

At far right, Sunland Park Derby winner Slow Down Andy takes the lead in the first half of the race as Straight Up G tries to keep up during the 2022 Sunland Derby at Sunland Park racetrack and Casino in New Mexico on March 27, 2022.

"The Sunland Derby is a still a graded race and there are still points attached to it and we're grateful for that," said Sunland's Director of Racing Dustin Dix said. "I was surprised by the decision by Churchill Downs to make the change, we are at their mercy. We'll move forward and having it on President's Day weekend is an opportunity for us to make it an even better race moving forward."

Opening weekend races

Two quality thoroughbred stake races will be held on Friday, the 5 1/2 furlong New Mexico State Racing Commission Handicap and the six furlong KLAQ Handicap. The KLAQ Handicap features Good With People, who is owned by El Paso's Kirk and Judy Robison and Competitive Idea, who has finished first or second in 19 of 31 races.

The New Mexico State Racing Commission Handicap features two great New Mexico-breds, Bella Donna and Corrina Corrina. Bella Donna has won 13 of 17 career starts and Corrina Corrina has run first, second or third in 22 of 23 starts.

At far left, KJ Desperado wins the 440 yard All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino on Sept. 4, 2023. The winning jockey Adrian A. Ramos rides the horse.

On Sunday, the 440-yard, $350,000 The Championship At Sunland Park will take place for quarter horses 4-years-old and older. The field is small with six horses, but the quality is solid with Empressum, Flash Bak and KJ Desparado leading the way.

Flash Bak and Empressum went 1-2 recently in the Champion of Champions race at Los Alamitos Racetrack in California.

KJ Desparado is one of the true all-time greats in quarter horse racing and is a former All American Futurity winner and recently won a stakes race at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

Other top races

The Riley Allison Derby will be Jan. 29 and typically that race might be an indication of horses who might be in the Sunland Derby.

The Grade III West Texas Derby is set for March 2 for top 3-year-old quarter horses, who could be poised for a big year as some of the top quarter horses in the world.

The Grade II West Texas Futurity will be April 6 for 2-year-old quarter horses and will be on April 6. The race could potentially see some quality horses leading up to the summer quarter horse racing in Ruidoso this summer.

The Sunland Park Handicap will be on closing day, April 7 and this race is worth $200,000 and typically draws some talented older horses.

The Island Fashion Stakes and Mine That Bird Derby will be held on April 7. Typically, these stakes races are held as preps for the Sunland Oaks and Sunland Derby, but have been moved back since the Sunland Oaks and Sunland Derby have been moved up on the calendar. Both the Island Fashion and Mind That Bird races are worth $125,000 and could draw in some solid horses from big name barns.

Horse trainer Joel H. Marr hugs jockey Ken S. Tohill after winning the 18th running of the Sunland Derby with their horse, “Wild on Ice”, #7, (not pictured) at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino in Sunland Park, New Mexico, Sunday, March 26, 2023. The owner is Frank Sumpter Sr.

Jockeys to watch out for

Adrian Ramos

Christian Ramos

Noe Garcia, Jr.

Sergio Becerra, Jr.

Francisco Calderon

Emilio Tapia

Luis Fuentes

Ken Tohill

Luis Valenzuela

Felipe Valdez

Trainers to watch out for

Todd Fincher

Joel Marr

Nancy Summers

Dick Cappellucci

Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr.

Greg Green

Eric Valenzuela

Casey Lambert

Eric Valenzuela

JJ Gonzales, III

Wes Giles

More: Sunland Park News Top class: Ruidoso Downs Racing Hall of Fame class is selected for 2024

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: What to know for the Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino 2024 season