Top class: Ruidoso Downs Racing Hall of Fame class is selected for 2024

The 2024 Ruidoso Downs Racing Hall of Fame has been announced, including one of the greatest quarter horses of all-time and last year's All American Futurity winning trainer.

The inductees are:

Danjer, horse

A winner of 12 Grade-1 stakes events, Danjer won 22 career races and was the 2021 AQHA World Champion, plus 2020 and 2021 AQHA Champion Aged Horse and Aged Gelding.

Danjer, sired by FDD Dynasty out of the mare Shez Jess Toxic by Take Off Jess, is currently third on a list of all-time leading money earnings with $2,499,432. Danjer died suddenly last summer of an aneurysm while in training for the All American Gold Cup for co-owner/trainer/breeder Dean Frey, Pat Guthrie of Downtime Enterprises, and Billy G. Smith.

Danjer won the Grade 1, 44-yard The Championship at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino on Saturday, defeating 2021 All American Futurity winner KJ Desparado. It was Danjer's 20th win in 33 starts.

MJ Farms, owner/breeder

Owned by Mac Murray and Dr. Janis Murray, the Albuquerque-based breeding farm is home to top-ranked New Mexico-bred sires Big Daddy Cartel and Eye Am King. The stallion farm has also owned or managed such major sires as Dash Ta Fame, Jesse James Jr and Woodbridge.

Major stakes winners from the MJ Farms breeding program include Astica, Alice K White, Big Daddy, Mister Riptide, Della De Ball, Wild Six and Kendall Jackson. MJ Farms has continually been a top producer of yearlings at the New Mexico and Ruidoso Select Sale for many years.

Mike Joiner, trainer

The winning trainer of the 2023 $3 million All American Futurity with Cowboys Gun Z, trainer Mike Joiner has career earnings of more than $30 million.

Joiner has been training horses at Ruidoso Downs since the 1970s having won every major stakes event at least once through the years. Top horses that have hailed from the Joiner barn include Flash and Roll, Bodadcious Eagle, FDD Dynasty, First Valiant Sign among many other champions and stakes winners.

Chris Zamora, jockey

Considered one of the top New Mexico-based jockeys for more than 20 years, Chris Zamora logged more than 2,000 wins in a riding career that stretched from the late 1980s to 2011.

Zamora won 12 riding titles during his riding career at Albuquerque Downs, Ruidoso Downs and Santa Fe Downs. He was the nation’s leading quarter horse rider in money earned in 1994, and has career quarter horse earnings of $11.4 million. Some of his top mounts included quarter horses such as Noblesse Six, Blazin N Shakin, Namehimastreaker, Rabbit Revival, Kama Shootin and Chicks Are Streakin.

Zamora also notched 1,027 thoroughbred victories during his career with earnings of $6 million.

Billy Smith, special achievement

The current New Mexico Racing Commissioner has been involved in the state’s racing industry as an owner and breeder since the late 1970s. Smith has also served on AQHA committees in several different capacities.

Smith is best-known for his involvement in Danjer and leading sire FDD Dynasty. Other major stakes winners owned or co-ownered by Smith include Kates Dynasty, Terrific Synergy and Breakin Rules. Smith continues to manage the FDD Dynasty Syndicate that has seen the stallion’s progeny earn more than $36 million.

Tom Dawson, racing official

A broadcasting host for 50 years, Dawson has been the primary voice of quarter horse racing’s major televised racing events since the 1970s.

Dawson’s career started as racing secretary at Ruidoso Downs, Sunland Park and Albuquerque Downs in the early 1970s. He appeared as an analyst during the first live broadcast of the All American Futurity in 1974, and has appeared on various horse racing broadcasts on ESPN, NBC, Fox Sports, RIDE TV and the Cowboy Channel.

The induction will take place on June 27, 2024 and tickets for the event will be available soon at www.raceruidoso.com.

