Knicks vs. Sixers: Former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr. eliminated with loss in Game 6

Shortly after Kevin Durant’s season came to an end with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, another former member of the Golden State Warriors has been eliminated from the postseason.

With another heroic performance from Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks advanced to the second round of the playoffs, while ending the Philadelphia 76ers’ run in six games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is the latest former member of the Warriors to hit the offseason early. The former Warrior-turned-76ers wing tallied 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds, a steal, a block, and an assist in 43 minutes. Oubre Jr. also knocked down a trip of 3-pointers against the Knicks on Thursday night. Oubre Jr. trailed only Buddy Hield in the +/- category with +8.

Via @NBA on Twitter:

Oubre steal ➡️ Oubre jam! PHI forces a Game 7 with a win on TNT pic.twitter.com/wntkanqutP — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2024

In six games against the Knicks, Oubre Jr. averaged 13.1 points in round one of the postseason.

Yet, the Knicks still had no answer for Brunson. The Villanova product posted 41 points on 13-of-27 shooting from the floor to go along with 12 assists and three rebounds in 44 minutes. Brunson tallied 39 or more points in four straight games for the Knicks.

The Knicks will move on to face the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.

