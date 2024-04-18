Knicks vs. Sixers: Breaking down the first round 2024 NBA playoffs matchup

The Knicks will face the Sixers in the first round of the playoffs, which presents unique challenges (and also some advantages) for New York.

This breakdown is courtesy of Brendan Brown, who has spent three decades in the NBA as a coach, scout and broadcaster – most recently calling Knicks games for MSG Network.

NYK ADVANTAGE: TIRING OUT EMBIID

Brendan Brown: “Can you make it a 94-foot game? The Knicks don’t play with a lot of pace but they played with a lot of pace (for stretches) against Milwaukee and Boston (recently) and scored a lot more and opened it up a little bit.

“Can you do that against Philadelphia? Can you make it a 94-foot game? Because Embiid can’t play that way.

“You can also put Embiid in every single pick-and-roll. And what's his conditioning right now? Putting him in pick-and-rolls consistently will really help you.”

Embiid shot 10-for-23 and had six turnovers in his lone regular season game against the Knicks this year, a 128-92 win for New York. The Knicks outscored Philadelphia by 29 when Embiid was on the court.

The Knicks rank 30th in pace but seemed to play faster in their win at Philadelphia. They had eight more possessions that night than their season average.

Apr 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

NYK DISADVANTAGE: GOOD OPTIONS VS. BRUNSON

Brendan Brown: “Again, Philadelphia has a lot of guys who can match up against Brunson. (Kelly) Oubre is a little bit of a natural matchup. (DeAnthony) Melton is a pretty good matchup for Brunson. There are other guys. They can put (Nic) Batum on him, they can put (Kyle Lowry) on him, they can put (Tyrese) Maxey on him.

“Oubre is a big problem; he’s long enough and quick enough to move his feet then Melton can come in and tackle him; they have several guys who can match up against Brunson. So some other guys (on the Knicks) are going to have to score.”

Brunson is shooting 41 percent from the floor (29 for 72) in three games against Philadelphia this season. Those numbers are influenced heavily by Brunson’s 6-for-22 shooting night against the Sixers on March 10. He played well and shot efficiently in the other two regular season games, both Knicks wins.

Philadelphia finished the season ranked 11th overall in defensive efficiency. New York ranked 9th in the category.