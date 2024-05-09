Knicks star Josh Hart says a Bible verse helped him through Game 2

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart credits God with making his postseason performance possible.

Fresh off playing the full 48 minutes for a second game in a row on Wednesday, Hart told USA Today reporter Michael Scotto that the Lord “works in mysterious ways.”

“Today, I felt like I didn’t have it at all. But the whole game, I was just reciting Isaiah 40:29,” Hart said.

Knicks guard Josh Hart on playing two entire playoff games: “My Lord works in mysterious ways. Today, I felt like I didn’t have it at all. The whole game I was reciting Isaiah 40:29. The weak he renews strength. That was the biggest thing. He allows you to walk and not faint.” pic.twitter.com/iOOwR0nO13 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 9, 2024

The verse Hart referenced is part of a description of God’s power and what is promised to God’s followers.

Isaiah 40:28-29 reads, “Have you not known? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He does not faint or grow weary; his understanding is unsearchable. He gives power to the faint and strengthens the powerless.”

Hart said the idea of God renewing the strengths of the weak helped him power through the difficult moments of Game 2.

“That was the biggest thing. He allows you to walk and not faint,” he said.

Despite feeling off, Hart contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds as the Knicks took down the Pacers 130-121. New York is leading the second-round playoff series 2-0.

So far this postseason, Hart has played in an entire game four times. That’s the most full-game performances since Jimmy Butler went without a substitution five times in 2013, according to Basketball Reference.

The Knicks and Pacers next play on Friday night in Indianapolis. The game starts at 5 p.m. MDT and will air on ESPN.