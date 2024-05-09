Knicks rule OG Anunoby out for Game 3, list Jalen Brunson as questionable

The Knicks have declared that OG Anunoby will miss Game 3 against the Pacers on Friday night in Indiana, the team announced Thursday.

Anunboby has been ruled out with a left hamstring strain. There was pessimism earlier on Thursday morning, as Anunoby's sore hamstring was feared to be more than just a cramp.

The forward appeared to sustain the injury in the third quarter when going for a layup on a fastbreak and he immediately grabbed at the back of his leg after failing to convert the layup and landing out of bounds.

Jalen Brunson has been listed as questionable. The guard sustained a right foot injury during the first quarter, exiting the game with three minutes remaining in the period. He was able to return after missing the second quarter at the start of the second half and helped lift the Knicks to a comeback win and a 2-0 series lead.

Brunson went on to play 32 minutes, scoring 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting with five assists, three steals, and two rebounds and was a game-high plus-26 while hobbling for most of the second half.

The already-undermanned Knicks were put to the test twice on Wednesday during their gutsy Game 2 win over Indiana in front of a frenzied crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Before getting hurt, Anunoby was putting together a sensational game, especially during the time Brunson was not on the court.

He scored 28 points on 10-for-19 shooting in 28 minutes while pulling down four rebounds and dishing three assists, finishing a plus-10 on the night.

With Anunoby out during the fourth quarter, the Knicks operated with a six-man rotation -- something that will likely not be sustainable for Game 4.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau used only Precious Achiuwa (28 minutes) and Miles McBride (20 minutes) off the bench, but both players struggled (minus-14 and minus-22, respectively) and scored a combined 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting).