Knicks’ playoff schedule for second round of 2024 NBA postseason

After the Knicks took care of the Philadelphia 76ers in six games, and the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in six games, both teams will meet in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Here are the dates and times:

Game 1: Monday, May 6 at Madison Square Garden, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 8 at MSG, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, May 10 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): at MSG, time and date TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): at Indiana, time and date TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): at MSG, time and date TBD

The teams have met three times during the regular season and the Pacers own a 2-1 record.

The first game was a 140-126 loss for the Knicks on Dec. 30, 2023. The two teams got together twice in 10 days. The first was a 109-105 Knicks win on Feb. 1 while Indiana picked up a 125-111 win on Feb. 10.