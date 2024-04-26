Knicks' Mitchell Robinson exits Game 3 loss to 76ers with sprained ankle

The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson for the remainder of Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced.

Robinson sustained a sprained left ankle in the first half and attempted to warm up after halftime, but was seen limping back to the locker room.

Robinson played 12 minutes in the first half and scored two points on 1-for-3 from the floor (0-for-2 from the line) with seven rebounds and three personal fouls. He was plus-7 during his time on the court.

It is not clear when he aggravated the ankle injury but he was involved in a play with Sixers center Joel Embiid who – while lying on the ground underneath the basket – grabbed Robinson’s legs when he was in the air. The play resulted in a technical foul and Flagrant Foul 1 on Embiid.

The left ankle is the same one that was surgically repaired earlier this year and kept the center out for 50 games during the regular season. Robinson was questionable entering the game with the ankle.