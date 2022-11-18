Knicks have had 'cursory' trade conversations about Derrick Rose

Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) reacts after a play against the Chicago Bulls with guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports / © Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Some teams have had "cursory trade conversations" with members of the Knicks organization involving Derrick Rose, reports SNY's Ian Begley.

Begley reported last week that the Knicks have also gotten calls on Immanuel Quickley.

Per Begley, in some talks, the Knicks have sought draft compensation as part of the return.

Rose has seen his minutes nearly cut in half this season, as he's averaged 13.5 minutes per game. He averaged 24.5 minutes per game last season and 26.8 minutes per game in 2020-21, during what was the first season of his second stint with New York.

In the limited action he's gotten this season, Rose has averaged 6.7 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game.