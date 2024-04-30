Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic out for remainder of playoffs with foot, wrist injuries

Knicks small forward Bojan Bogdanovic will require surgery on his foot as well as his left wrist and is done for the remainder of the season, SNY's Ian Begley confirms.

Bogdanovic injured his ankle just a minute after checking into Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers when he and Nic Batum were scrapping for a loose ball. After some hand fighting, Batum dove for the ball and fell awkwardly on Bogdanovic's lower leg, which caused the 35-year-old to immediately go to the ground in pain. He did not return to the game.

Prior to the game, Bogdanovic underwent an MRI on his wrist which revealed ligament damage. However, the veteran was planning to play through the injury for the rest of the playoffs -- which is why he entered Sunday's game -- and opt for surgery following the season.

Bogdanovic's injury is just the latest for New York.

Down Julius Randle since late January, New York was also without Mitchell Robinson in Game 4 after he injured his ankle in Game 3.

Without Bogdanovic and possibly Robinson, the Knicks' bench consists of Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, and Alec Burks.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Pistons for some scoring depth on the bench, Bogdanovic filled his role nicely in 29 games for New York, averaging 10.4 points in 19.2 minutes per game.

In the three prior games of the first-round series before his injury, Bogdanovic averaged 8.0 points per game off the bench and shot 6-for-15 from three-point range.