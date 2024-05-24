Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant will be considered for Cavaliers HC job

The Cleveland Cavaliers' firing of J.B. Bickerstaff could have ripple effects in New York.

Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant is among a group of coaches who will be considered by Cleveland during its coaching search.

Bryant has been the Knicks’ associate head coach for the past four seasons, the most successful stretch for the franchise this century.

Before joining the Knicks, Bryant was an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz. He was known as a strong player-development coach and one of the top young assistants in the NBA. Bryant has a close relationship with Donovan Mitchell and Gordon Hayward from their days together in Utah.

ESPN reported that the Cavs also have former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson on their radar. The Athletic reports that James Borrego is on Cleveland’s radar, also.

The Knicks would need to grant the Cavs permission to interview Bryant.

It’s fair to assume that Bryant’s candidacy would be boosted if Mitchell remained in Cleveland.

The guard is eligible for a four-year, $208.5 million extension at the start of free agency (June 30). After the Cavs lost in the second round to Boston, Mitchell told ESPN that he was happy in Cleveland and has been happy there since he arrived in 2022.

Mitchell is entering the final guaranteed season of his current contract. He has a player option for the 2025-26 season. The Cavs can start to talk to Mitchell about an extension after the Finals end.

If Mitchell decides not to sign the extension, Cleveland will have to decide whether to trade him in the offseason or enter the season with uncertainty around its star.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently said that several teams – including the Nets – have standing offers to Cleveland for Mitchell if the Cavs decide to move him.

The Knicks were very aggressive on Mitchell the last time he was available via trade (during the 2022 offseason). But as we’ve noted on The Putback, the Knicks, under current conditions, would not be as aggressive in their pursuit this summer if Mitchell becomes available.

The Knicks remain in strong position, overall, to trade for a top player if one becomes available.

Nothing has changed on that front entering the offseason: they will be fully engaged if the right player is available via trade this summer. I don’t think any team player outside of Jalen Brunson would be totally off-limits in trade talks for a top player.