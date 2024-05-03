Knicks appreciate fans traveling to Philadelphia despite 76ers’ best efforts to keep them out

A lot has been made of Knicks fans “invading” the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for Game 3 and 4 of their series with the 76ers.

It became a thing thanks to Joel Embiid’s frustrations with his own fanbase and how their homecourt sounded like Madison Square Garden. As the series shifted back to Philly for Game 6, the team tried as hard they could to keep the Knicks fans out, going as far as to buy more than 2,000 tickets to give away to 76ers fans.

Well, it worked…sorta.

“Was it hostile?” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said with a smile when asked how it was playing in a hostile environment.

The contingent of Knicks fans that were overwhelming in the team’s Game 4 win was not as large, they were still noticeable. And while Thibs was being tongue-and-cheek about the ratio of Knicks fans to 76ers fans, he appreciates both Philadelphia and his fans’ willingness to support their team.

“Philly is a great sports town…their fans are great. It’s a great basketball city. Great high school, college and great pro team with a rich history. It’s a great atmosphere to be in,” he said. “The proximity to New York when we have a lot of fans here as well.

"We feel we have the best fans in the world. They travel. They go with us wherever we go. It’s great to play in that atmosphere amongst the fans.”

According to Vivid Seats, they projected 15 percent of the crowd will be Knicks fans (h/t NY Post’s Stefan Bondy).

It was enough as the crowd was audible during the TV broadcast.

Josh Hart, whose three-pointer in the waning seconds of Game 6 helped seal the Knicks win and their advancement to the second round, was complimentary of the Philadelphia crowd if not a bit sarcastic.

"We knew this was gonna be a tough environment,” Hart said. “A little tougher than last game because there were 2,500 seats that were taken up, but we knew it was going to be a battle, a grind and you have to give them credit. Tough series, tough pace of play but it’s a place we’re all comfortable at.”

The Knicks will take on the Indiana Pacers in the second round. And while it’ll be tougher for Knicks fans to travel out to Indiana, we’ll see if it matters as New York has homecourt-advantage again.

The series will start Monday at The Garden.