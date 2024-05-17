'Klopp transformed Liverpool' - Lawrenson

[Getty Images]

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Jurgen Klopp's impact on the club meant the Reds were the envy of many other teams for the nearly nine years he has been in charge.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside before the German's final game in charge this weekend, at home to Wolves on Sunday, Lawrenson said: "Our football club became completely different with him in charge.

"A lot of people you speak to who support other teams, they just go: 'Gosh, I wish we could have him as a manager.'

"He was trendy, he was cool. He answered all the questions in the press conferences, he told jokes. He lost it a few times as well, which is all part of his personality.

"Our club has always been up there but since he took over, it was right at the very top with all the best clubs."

