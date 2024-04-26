Klopp likes the way Slot's Feyenoord play football

Klopp has been in charge of the Reds since October 2015 [Getty Images]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he likes the way Feyenoord manager and potential successor Arne Slot's team play football.

The Reds are in talks with the Dutch club about recruiting Slot to replace Klopp, who is leaving at the end of the season.

Slot confirmed on Thursday that he hopes to get the Anfield job and that "the clubs are in negotiations".

"I like a lot about it if he is the one who wants to take the job," said Klopp.

"I like the way his team play football, all the things I hear about him as a guy say he’s a good guy.

"I like that a lot - good guy, good coach and looking forward for the club if he is the solution. I’m more than happy, it sounds all really good."

The attacking style of the 45-year-old and his ability to develop players, along with his personality, are believed to appeal to Liverpool.

Slot led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, while this season they have won the Dutch Cup and are set to finish second in their league.

"Now it looks like [Slot is] helped by [Liverpool] not finishing on a high so there’s space for improvement," added Klopp, whose side's defeat by Everton on Wednesday severely dented their Premier League title hopes.

Liverpool suffered a second defeat in three games when they were beaten by derby rivals Everton.

The Reds have earned just four points from the last 12 as their title challenge has faltered. They are three points behind leaders Arsenal and two behind second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

"I cannot sit here and say they still feel us around," said Klopp, whose side are away at West Ham on Saturday (12:30 BST).

"I'm pretty sure Arsenal and City see it as a two-horse race. They might have to say something else publicly, but they don't expect for themselves to lose two games from now on, I don't think so.

"I don't expect them to do that. If they do it, then we would be completely silly if we were not around.

"I don't think it will happen but, if it happens, then we should be there. That means we have to win our games - starting with West Ham."

He added: “Don’t get me wrong, nobody gave up but we just need to be realistic."