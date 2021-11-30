Kliff Kingsbury hopeful for return of offensive starters from injuries vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals are back from their bye week and should be refreshed after playing 11 games in a row. They now are prepared for the final six-game stretch and hope to get some injured players back.

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence was designated to return from injured reserve, which means the run defense will get a boost. The team has three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster.

They have been without quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins for three games and left guard Justin Pugh for the last two. Guard Max Garcia missed a game and has played through an Achilles injury.

They could have all four back and healthy this week when they take on the Chicago Bears on the road.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he was “hopeful” they all could be back.

Regarding Murray and Hopkins, he added, “I’ll leave it at that at this point because I want to see them move around and practice full-speed and see where they’re at and their comfort level and their confidence.”

The Cardinals will have some “good-on-good” sessions in practice this week, meaning the starters will go against the starters, allowing them to get used to game speed again.

He would like to see both starting guards back but didn’t know for sure.

“I’m hoping Pugh will be back and Max will be back,” he said. “I’m not sure yet. I saw Pugh up here every day rehabbing, so I know he’s putting in the work to try and get back, but we’ll see how he feels this week.”

The first injury report of the week will not come out until Wednesday, so we have to wait at least another day to find out about their practice status.

