Klay Thompson's record-breaking game vs. Rockets explained by key stats

Key stats that put Klay's record-breaking game into perspective

After all this time, Klay Thompson continues to put on a show.

The Warriors veteran and one half of the team's famed Splash Brothers duo rained down 12 3-pointers against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, helping Golden State earn a much-needed 116-101 win at Chase Center with a 42-point showing.

But along with the win, Thompson accomplished plenty of NBA history during his 3-point masterclass. Here are the key stats detailing just how impressive the four-time NBA champion was in Friday's record-breaking performance:

Klay Thompson is the 1st player in NBA history to make 12 3-pointers in multiple games in a single season. Both have come in February.



He now has 3 career games with 12 3-pointers, passing Stephen Curry for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Uqa2JVfwxf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2023

Klay tonight:



42 PTS (!!)

7 REB

12-17 3P (!!!)



Passes Steph for the most games ever with 12+ threes. pic.twitter.com/FVZzFbc8HL — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

MOST THREES IN A SINGLE GAME WITHOUT A SINGLE TWO pic.twitter.com/7wL95M4Fdj — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) February 25, 2023

Klay games with 10+ threes:



4 â€” This season

4 â€” Last 7 seasons combined



Averaging a career high in 3s per game this season. pic.twitter.com/vjA3MrQqNc — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

Most games with 12+ threes:



3 â€” Klay

2 â€” Steph



Nobody else has more than 1. pic.twitter.com/Lzk5heE7xV — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

Klay Thompson is the first player in NBA history to have multiple games with 12+ threes in a season. pic.twitter.com/pPLCpVWEwv — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

Games with 12+ three-pointers:



2 â€” Klay Thompson this month

2 â€” Steph Curry all-time pic.twitter.com/wLGlgUpVOP — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

Klay Thompson is 18-0 in 40-point games.



The only player with 10+ 40-point games all-time to be undefeated. pic.twitter.com/NbBfwT9ikr — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

Thompson's big night is made all the more remarkable by the fact the 33-year-old is just over a year removed from his return to the court, following two consecutive lower leg injuries that kept him sidelined for 941 days.

“I don’t like to talk about vintage me or my old self,” Thompson said after Friday's win. “I just think I’m being myself, and I was capable of these things in the past.

“As long as my wrists still work and my feet work, I’ll forever be able to shoot the rock.”

The star guard has accomplished quite the comeback. And as the Warriors make a push for the NBA playoffs, there certainly will be more big moments to come.

