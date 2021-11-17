Klay Thompson reacts to Warriors blowout win over Brooklyn Nets, 117-99

After dropping a late loss to the Charlotte Hornets to open a four-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors moved on to game two of the trip against the Brooklyn Nets.

With a star-studded matchup that featured the reunion of former All-Star teammates Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, it didn’t take long for fireworks to start.

Curry and Durant traded buckets as the teams battled in the first half. However, the Warriors were able to stretch a five-point lead at halftime into a commanding 22 point advantage heading into the third quarter. In the final frame, Golden State was able to coast to a 117-99 victory in Brooklyn.

Following the win, Klay Thompson chimed in on Twitter with a message for his team. The injured guard liked the Warriors’ “bounce back” win on Wednesday night.

Bounce back Dub for the Dubs ! Love to see it ❤️ #roadwarriors — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) November 17, 2021

Thompson’s Splash Brother Curry pushed the Warriors with 37 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes. Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green all finished with double-figures in scoring.

Durant ended the contest with 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field. The Warriors held the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week to his lowest scoring total of the season.

After a blowout win over the Nets, the Warriors will continue their road trip on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

