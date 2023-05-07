Klay Thompson admits Warriors 'punked' by Lakers in Game 3 blowout

Klay admits Warriors were 'punked' by Lakers in Game 3 rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson isn't mincing words about how the Warriors played Saturday night.

After Golden State's 127-97 Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, Thompson explained that the Warriors simply were outplayed and what they need to do better in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

"Just being mentally tougher and coming together as a team rather than splintering," the 33-year-old shared to reporters. "Monday is a great opportunity for us to show what we're about and, hopefully, our toughness.

"I think we are a very tough team and we got punked tonight, unfortunately, on the boards, on the glass, at the free-throw line so it's on us to watch film, dissect it, and be better."

After Thompson's 30-point outburst in Game 2 helped the Warriors dominate the Lakers on Thursday at Chase Center, hopes were high that Golden State would be able to take that confidence on the road.

It certainly appeared that way in the first quarter, though after the first 12 minutes, everything changed for Golden State. Draymond Green said the second quarter hurt the Warriors and was when the game "stopped," noting how frequently the Lakers went to the free-throw line.

In just the second quarter alone, the Lakers shot 15 free throws while the Warriors shot one.

The second quarter was a microcosm of Game 3 as a whole as Los Angeles outshot Golden State 37-17 from the stripe in Game 3, marking the second time in three games that the Lakers shot 20 or more free throws than the Warriors.

Still, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr are confident in the Warriors' ability to bounce back in Game 4, especially after winning Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings in dominating fashion.

As the Warriors look to avoid a 3-1 series deficit, proving they are mentally tough in the face of adversity will be critical in Game 4.

Story continues

And if Thompson is to be believed, Golden State is more than up to the task of doing so.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast