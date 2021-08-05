Kirk Cousins would rather surround himself with Plexiglas than get the COVID-19 vaccine

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins isn't willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he is willing to surround himself with Plexiglas in the team's quarterback room.

Cousins — who missed four practices due to being a high-risk close contact — said he's "at peace" with his decision to not get vaccinated. He also suggested the Plexiglas idea as a way to prevent getting the virus.

Cousins said he has thought about surrounding himself with plexiglass in the QB room. He was asked why he would go to such lengths when a vaccine would be far more effective and efficient. He said the decision is personal and private. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 5, 2021

Cousins was asked why he would go to that length when he could significantly cut down on his changes of getting the virus by getting vaccinated. Cousins did not go into detail with his answer, saying it was personal and private, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Cousins also said the reason he was considered a close contact was due to the Vikings' quarterback room being too small. The team is now using a larger room, and Cousins believes that will help.

Vikings have lowest vaccination rate in NFL

The Vikings have been at the center of the COVID-19 vaccine debate in the NFL. Roughly 70 percent of the team's roster has received at least one shot of the vaccine, the lowest rate in the NFL, according to the Associated Press.

That figure has led to frustration within the organization. Head coach Mike Zimmer criticized his quarterbacks Saturday, saying it was "disappointing" that his players would not get vaccinated. Team owner Mark Wilf weighed in on the situation Tuesday, saying he was "very concerned" about the team's low vaccination rate.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have proven over 90 percent effective against all symptomatic disease following the second dose, according to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The vaccines have also proven effective at reducing symptoms among those who experience a breakthrough case. Only .004 percent of fully vaccinated individuals have experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19 that required a hospitalization.

The NFL is looking to kick off the 2021 preseason as the Delta variant of COVID-19 — which is thought to be more contagious — spreads across the United States. The Kaiser Family Foundation has found that 90 percent of recent COVID-19 cases have come from unvaccinated individuals. It also found that 95 percent of recent hospitalizations and deaths from the virus have occurred in the unvaccinated.

