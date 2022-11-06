Kirk Cousins, Vikings rally to beat Commanders 20-17

Kirk Cousins definitely likes this.

The former Washington quarterback returned to his former stomping ground and led the Vikings to a comeback victory. Minnesota trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter but scored 13 unanswered to beat Washington 20-17.

The Vikings won their sixth in a row, moving to 7-1 for the first time since 2009. The Commanders’ three-game winning streak ended as they fell to 4-5.

The Commanders cost themselves at a comeback when John Ridgeway was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after Greg Joseph kicked a 22-yard, go-ahead field goal with 1:52 remaining. The Vikings took the points off the board and burned down the clock before Joseph’s 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left.

It was a painful loss for the Commanders.

Benjamin St-Juste had a pick-six of Cousins negated by a pass interference penalty with 13:34 left, and then saw Harrison Smith intercept Taylor Heinicke at the Washington 47 and return it 35 yards to set up Dalvin Cook‘s game-tying touchdown reception.

Cousins finished 22-of-40 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Justin Jefferson seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Heinicke was 15-of-28 for 149 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

