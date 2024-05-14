Kirk Cousins took Falcons teammates to film session with Jay Gruden

The Atlanta Falcons brought in quarterback Kirk Cousins over the offseason to help maximize an underachieving offense. While it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows since Cousins arrived, the veteran QB is doing his best to get his new teammates up to speed.

According to a report by team reporter Tori McElhaney, Cousins brought a group of teammates, including tight end Kyle Pitts, to watch game film at former NFL head coach Jay Gruden’s house in Tampa Bay.

Cousins played for Gruden when he was in Washington from 2014-2017.

Kyle Pitts said Kirk Cousins took a group of players down to Tampa to watch film at Jay Gruden's place. Said it was A LOT of film. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) May 14, 2024

Despite an impressive running game, the Falcons’ passing offense struggled to get off the ground last season with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke under center.

